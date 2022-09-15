“Without him”… – Ex-Red on the ‘huge difference’ made by one Liverpool midfielder against Ajax

Liverpool were delighted to welcome back Thiago Alcantara against Ajax and his performance was highlighted by one former Red, after the match.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live Breakfast, Stephane Henchoz said: “There were a few players back and it made a huge difference. Thiago is so important – we saw that yesterday.

“Without him, it’s difficult for Liverpool to produce the sort of football they like”.

It’s no secret that our No.6 is vitally important to the way that we play and his return from injury has brought with it two very impressive performances, for the Reds.

Although his cameo against Napoli wasn’t enough to avoid the defeat and embarrassment that came with that team performance, the midfielder was on top form against the Dutch champions too.

Highlights of his performance have been doing the rounds on social media and it just feels as though everything he does looks so easy and so classy, although he’s certainly not scared of doing the dirty side too.

As our former defender said, it’s going to be really important to keep as many players fit as possible and this enforced break may well benefit the team.

With our next match not being until the 1st of October, Jurgen Klopp will be praying that we don’t see any players pick up injuries during the international break.

Let’s hope that this begins a long run of fitness and top quality performances, from our Spanish midfield maestro.

