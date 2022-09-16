‘They are only human’ – Carragher defends a number of Liverpool players who ‘haven’t been at their best’ and insists a dip in form is ‘normal’

Jamie Carragher has explained that a dip in form for a number of Liverpool players is ‘normal’.

The ex-Red highlighted the fact that many of Jurgen Klopp’s side have been ‘outstanding’ for a number years now despite the Reds experiencing a far from ideal start to their campaign.

The Merseysiders have won just two of their opening six Premier League games with a number of Klopp’s star men not quite performing at their best.

Liverpool earned a much needed victory over Ajax on Tuesday in the Champions League and Carragher has defended some Reds players that have received criticism in recent weeks, explaining that ‘they are only human’.

“You have got a team who have been at the top of their game for five or six years and maybe they have come off that slightly in terms of intensity and that is what the team is built on,” Carragher told the Daily Mail. “Intensity is the identity of that team.

“They have had injuries and three of four players – who have been outstanding – have not been playing at their best.

“Maybe Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, maybe Fabinho in midfield, Mo Salah, these players have been out of this world for four or five years and they haven’t been at their best at the start of this season, but that is allowed, it is normal.

“They are only human. We have all been there as players.”

Liverpool have earned nine points from a possible 18 in the Premier League and lost their opening Champions League group stage clash with Napoli 4-1 last week before putting things right against Ajax.

Klopp himself is aware that his side haven’t started the season how many had expected but it’s still early days.

With the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Diogo Jota back fit, the Reds looked a lot better against the Amsterdam outfit and the hope is that they can put a decent run of performances together when domestic football returns next month after the impending international break.

We played every single game possible last season and there have been suggestions that the players may be feeling the effects of the previous campaign this time around.

You’d like to dismiss those claims considering we’re only in September but tiredness could very well be a factor at the moment.

Our trip to Stamford Bridge has been postponed this weekend as a result of policing issues due to the Queen’s funeral on Monday, so the next time the Reds will be in action is on October 1 when Brighton visit Anfield.

Let’s hope our lads can stay fit during the international break and return back next month ready to climb up the Premier League table.

