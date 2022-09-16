Dietmar Hamann tells Bayern Munich to ‘get a grip’ on Sadio Mane’s performances with the Senegal star looking ‘isolated’

Dietmar Hamann has claimed that Sadio Mane looks ‘isolated’ at Bayern Munich following his arrival from Liverpool earlier this summer.

The Senegal star was a huge favourite at Anfield but after entering the final 12 months of his Reds deal, he decided to swap the Premier League for the Bundesliga after winning every major trophy possible at the club.

The 30-year-old has scored five times in 10 competitive outings for the German giants but Hamann, who played for both Liverpool and Bayern, believes the AFCON champion doesn’t look happy in Munich.

“He is not integrated,” he told GMX via the Mirror.

“I saw him at Liverpool FC, where he played through the middle. That is not his position. Now he’s taking that position at FC Bayern as well. He is at his best when he comes from the outside. He doesn’t look happy to me.

“Other players like Leroy Sane, Jamal Musiala or, in defence, Lucas Hernandez, who is injured at the moment, are putting in outstanding performances.

“Nobody is talking about Mane at the moment. He seems isolated and hardly takes part in the game. FC Bayern has to get a grip on that.”

It was a blow for Liverpool supporters to see their No. 10 leave the club but it was clear that he felt he was ready for a new challenge.

He was one of our most important players but with the impressive performances from Luis Diaz this term, the Senegal international’s departure has not been felt as much as many had expected.

Bayern are one of the best teams in Europe and Mane may just need a bit of time in order to fully settle at the club and to start performing at his best.

He was deployed centrally by Jurgen Klopp for large parts of last season in order to get both our Colombian international and Mo Salah into the side, but it’s clear that he’s at his best when operating on the left wing.

Julian Nagelsmann, manager of the Bundesliga champions, has been playing the 30-year-old centrally and that may be causing some frustration for the £30m man.

It’s only early days, but it’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the campaign pans out for the former Liverpool favourite.

Darwin Nunez, who replaced Mane at Anfield this summer, appears to be in a similar situation as he too needs time before being expected to fire on all cylinders.

