Journalist shares ‘small obstacle’ to Liverpool’s Bellingham move – recent history suggests it shouldn’t bother Reds

Liverpool are expected to make Jude Bellingham a transfer priority come the arrival of the next summer window.

There’s already a clear understanding, however, that the England international won’t come cheaply for any outfit willing to throw their hat in the ring.

A fee worth over £87.4m is deemed to be more than likely for a talent bordering on the generational bracket of players gracing world football, according to a tweet from Bruno Andrade.

Jude Bellingham também está muito bem avaliado pelo Liverpool. Mas há um "pequeno" obstáculo: avaliado pelo Dortmund em mais de 100 milhões de euros https://t.co/9z8VFPUM9c — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) September 15, 2022

It’s a figure we’d be inclined to argue Liverpool would be more than prepared to pay, particularly if Artur Petrosyan’s update on our attempted midfield summer business is to be believed.

Set to turn 20 next year, any side that is successful in their pursuit of the former Birmingham City youth prospect will be safeguarding the future of their midfield department for at least the next decade.

Bearing in mind that we have as many as three options in that department on the wrong side of 30 (Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Thiago Alcantara) not to mention two more with expiring contracts (Naby Keita and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain), an injection of youth and serious quality is a clear must.

