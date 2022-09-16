Guillem Balague shares truth on Arthur Melo’s reported January exit from Liverpool

Rumours have been flitting around Arthur Melo of late suggesting that the new Liverpool signing could be shipped back to Juventus in January, cutting his loan short.

That suggestion, previously touted by TuttoMercatoWeb, has been rejected by reliable reporter Guillem Balague, who notes on Twitter that the Reds ‘have no intention’ of doing as much and that the coaching staff have actually been happy with his ‘understanding of the system and his quality’.

He decided to ignore days off to keep working as he knows he still has got yo catch up with demands. He’s working on an individualised fitness plan to get him up to speed because he didn’t have a regular pre season. Pretty standard stuff considering the lack of match fitness 2/2 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) September 16, 2022

That seems far from surprising given this is a player who has moved between Barcelona and Juventus and was once compared to Blaugrana legend Xavi by ex-teammate Leo Messi.

READ MORE: Portuguese journalist identifies Benfica star ‘on the rise behind the scenes at Liverpool’ as midfield links expand

That being said, there’s been a significant downfall for the 26-year-old since his days at the Camp Nou with Massimiliano Allegri simply wanting little to do with the playmaker.

It’s a reality that has led some to suggest Arthur’s merely ‘another body’ in the squad to plump up the numbers and a surprising few to see the potential in a player that of arguably still significant quality whom we could acquire quite cheaply in the summer.

The early signs, judging by Balague’s update online, would appear to suggest that the latter eventuality remains plausible still, though only time will tell in that regard.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?