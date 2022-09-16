Harvey Elliott receives England call-up but doesn’t make the senior team

There had been some rumours that Harvey Elliott was being lined up for a senior England cap, that wasn’t to be but the midfielder will still be representing his nation on international duty.

The 19-year-old will be playing with the Under-21s but that could still mean that there is some hope of him featuring in Gareth Southgate’s plans for this upcoming set of international fixtures, as well as a possible Qatar World Cup spot.

Games played by the Young Lions have been deliberately selected to mirror that of the senior team and with there already being whispers of the boyhood Red joining up with the first-team squad, being so nearby will certainly bolster his chances.

Good performances with Lee Carsley’s team could lead to a promotion, if there are any injuries within the men’s squad, and so our No.19 will ensure that he is performing to the highest level – just in case.

In all truth, a spot in the World Cup is highly unlikely but the former Fulham academy star will know that anything can happen – if he impresses on the pitch.

Fingers crossed that he can grasp this opportunity with both hands and that our man can play at the greatest stage of all, this winter.

You can view the confirmation of Elliott’s call-up to the England Under-21s via @England on Twitter:

Lee Carsley has named a 25-man squad ahead of our #YoungLions' September fixtures. — England (@England) September 16, 2022

