Klopp seen ‘personally congratulating’ midfielder & LFC happy with him despite reports of potential January exit – AS

Liverpool have absolutely no intention of parting ways with Arthur Melo this January with the former Blaugrana man instead expected to be utilised more after the international break.

This comes courtesy of AS (via Sport Witness) with the Spanish outlet claiming that Jurgen Klopp was even seen ‘personally congratulating’ the midfielder for his efforts in training.

That’s far from surprising given that Fabrizio Romano’s update on the matter would appear to concur that the 26-year-old is taking great pains to get up to speed.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb originally suggested that the Merseysiders could hand their loan signing back over to Juventus in the winter window amid suspicions that the former Borussia Dortmund boss was far from happy with his suitability.

With the Brazilian having to effectively replicate a pre-season with us to a standard befitting of a Liverpool player, it’s understandable why Klopp has been hesitant to throw a regular supply of minutes his way.

Still, it gives us faith that, come October 1, we’ll be potentially seeing a lot more of the once highly-rated midfielder.

