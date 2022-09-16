Journalist reveals internal LFC transfer discussions as Reds could move for 2023 midfield target in January

Liverpool are said to be considering a mid-season transfer for former target Matheus Nunes, despite the Wolves star having only joined the club this summer.

This comes courtesy of UOL Sport journalist Bruno Andrade amid ongoing links between the Reds and a multitude of midfielders, including the likes of Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

“Liverpool intends to invest heavily to strengthen the midfield in 2023,” the reporter wrote for the publication.

“The initial idea was to hire only in June, but internally, it has already discussed the possibility of bringing the decision forward to January.

“Newcomer to Wolverhampton , Matheus Nunes is one of the names at the top of German Jurgen Klopp’s list of preferred targets.

“The 24-year-old Portuguese-Brazilian, who was sold by Sporting in August for €45 million + €5 million for goals, has been closely monitored and evaluated for months.

“The adaptation process in the Premier League is seen as an important point for the deal to come out.“

Interestingly the Merseysiders were only said to have been keen on three options in the window just gone – the aforementioned pair and Aurelien Tchouameni – all with fees well in excess of £60m touted.

READ MORE: Neil Jones drops interesting Liverpool transfer claim on midfield target Guardiola says is ‘exceptional’

Having joined for a club record £38m, it’s fair to say that Anfield chiefs could expect Bruno Lage’s men to potentially ask for as much as double the fee they paid for the 24-year-old in the summer window.

As such, it’s supremely difficult for us to see an eventuality where Liverpool go big for the Portuguese star – particularly in light of the fact that SERIOUS investment will be required to prise Bellingham away from Germany.

That’s not to say that we believe the club will stop at the Englishman as far as midfield reinforcements are concerned, though it’s perhaps leaning on the unlikely side to suggest Julian Ward will sanction two mega-deals in one window.

Then again, if we are to believe the figures we were allegedly prepared to throw around for the likes of the Bundesliga man and Valverde, it’s not entirely beyond the realm of reality.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?