Liverpool receive over £150 million from the Premier League following last year’s performances

Liverpool may have fallen short of clinching the Premier League title last season but the financial rewards from a memorable campaign, were certainly substantial.

As reported by Reddit user u/ImamZain, Jurgen Klopp’s side received £151,871,894.00 from the league last season and we featured in the joint highest number of live games.

There was over £2.5bn given out to the 20 clubs in the league and it was rather fairly distributed amongst all the teams, with Jurgen Klopp’s side receiving the second highest amount of money.

Although the gulf between first and second is certainly much bigger than a financial gap, Manchester City took home the biggest slice of the English football pie and the silverware but were only just over £1 million better off than us.

There will be many that will twist these figures to say that FSG should be funding the club better and this is just one of our many revenue streams for the club’s owners.

With next summer being built around a supposed pursuit of Jude Bellingham and possibly even more midfielders, we’ll need to recoup every penny possible from the league – in order to finance this.

Let’s hope we can go one step further in every sense this year and end with more money and more trophies, than the last.

You can view the statistics via Reddit user u/ImamZain:

