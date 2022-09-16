Liverpool sign Everton ‘keeper days before the Merseyside derby

Liverpool and Everton Women are set to meet at Anfield towards the end of the month and our preparations for the match have been bolstered – by a Blue.

As reported by the club’s website: ‘Liverpool FC Women can today confirm the signing of Faye Kirby.

‘The 18-year-old goalkeeper joins the Reds from neighbours Everton, where she emerged through the academy system’.

Faye Kirby will join Rachael Laws, Eartha Cumings, Charlotte Clarke (out on loan) and Rylee Foster (recovering from a serious neck injury) as part of the goalkeeping ranks, in Matt Beard’s team for the upcoming campaign.

Already representing her nation at Under-19 level, the former Toffee will certainly be one to watch for the future and may come back to bite Brian Sorensen’s team in the long-term.

The Crosby-born stopper has been handed the No.22 shirt and will be out to impress for the upcoming years, although it’s unlikely that she will feature in the showcase event that will be held in the traditional home of the men’s team.

Being back in the WSL for the coming season (and hopefully many more to follow) will mean that there will be an increased quality of player interested in joining the Reds.

By hosting games at Anfield and supporters coming to the match, the more finances can be raised for the squad and hopefully that will relate to more on-field success too.

