(Video) Liverpool star omitted from international squad in huge boost for Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool look set to enjoy the presence of Thiago Alcantara throughout the international break, as the former Blaugrana star was left out of Luis Enrique’s Spain squad in a new announcement video.

Having recently returned from injury, it will be music to Jurgen Klopp’s ears as he looks to retain as many of his key men in the break as possible to work through the club’s kinks.

Given how big of a boost the No.6’s availability has proven to be with the squad’s performances – as was noted particularly in the 2-1 win over Ajax – keeping the midfielder fit and firing must be considered an absolute priority at this stage of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SEFutbol:

🤩 ¡Qué ganas teníamos de decir esto!: @LUISENRIQUE21 da a conocer la lista con los 2️⃣5️⃣ jugadores que disputarán los duelos de #NationsLeague contra Suiza y Portugal. 🚴🏻😉 ¡Míster, con este equipo seguro que nos va sobre ruedas!#VamosEspaña pic.twitter.com/Z6S0t1z2sW — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) September 16, 2022