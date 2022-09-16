Jude Bellingham will be the name on Liverpool supporters’ lips for much of the upcoming year, one German football expert has now warned on how much of a miss it will be if we don’t sign the midfielder.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Euro Leagues podcast, Raphael Honigstein said: “Dortmund can no longer hide him. He is the classic English box-to-box general.

“He is one of those players, like Haaland, like Kevin de Bruyne, where they are so good that the system of the club changes with them.

READ MORE: Liverpool sign Everton ‘keeper days before the Merseyside derby

“Whoever misses out on him will be missing out on a generational talent.”

It may not be too great to hear the names mentioned being Manchester City players but let’s hope they’re used for context – not because of the recent links between the England international and Pep Guardiola’s side.

It’s no secret that Jurgen Klopp is supposed to be very interested in the midfielder, we look prepared to break the bank on him next summer but we’re not the only ones who are willing to do so.

There’s going to be competition from the likes of Manchester United, Real Madrid and Chelsea, so it will be vitally important that FSG can provide the necessary funds for this deal to be completed.

Many will argue that it’s not just one player we need in this position either and with the future of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain up in the air too – it could be a very busy summer.

Seeing as there’s just under a year until that window closes though, these stories are certainly going to keep circling and will be for a very long time.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?