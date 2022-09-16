(Video) David Moyes agrees with Klopp on ‘arrogant’ Chelsea owner’s stunning suggestion for the Premier League

David Moyes was the latest Premier League boss to come out against Todd Boehly’s suggestion of the Premier League implementing an all-star-esque clash between the north and south.

This follows after Jurgen Klopp ridiculed the concept – a proposal former Liverpool man Jamie Carragher labelled ‘incredibly arrogant’ – citing fixture scheduling concerns, a point the Scot evidently agreed with.

The difficulty, of course, remains that an increasing injection of American investment into the English top-flight means that such an influence on the game and how it’s structured in England is likely to never go away.

To be absolutely clear, we at the Empire of the Kop are far from being against fresh ideas, particularly if they benefit the sport, infrastructure and the playing and coaching staff as whole, though it’s supremely difficult to see how yet more games added into the schedule would benefit anyone.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

🗣️ “I just don’t know if there is anymore room for anymore games in football.” West Ham boss David Moyes on the idea of a North vs. South all-star game in the Premier League. ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/301uEX7pob — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 15, 2022