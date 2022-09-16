Robbie Keane on the ‘big influence’ he had on Steven Gerrard ahead of legends game

Liverpool are set to welcome back a host of former favourties ahead of the legends game against Manchester United and Robbie Keane has been discussing his relationship with one of our biggest club legends.

Speaking with the club’s website, the 42-year-old spoke about his association with Steven Gerrard: ‘I had a big influence in getting Stevie. We’re good pals and for him to come over was great to spend that last year with him. Not everyone knew that the two of us played together.

‘In LA, [football] was taking off massively towards the end of my time there.

READ MORE: Robbie Keane ‘very impressed’ with Liverpool man who hasn’t played a minute this season

‘There was certainly a lot of Liverpool fans and people always remind me of that Arsenal goal, which is always nice being an ex-Tottenham player as well’.

It will never not be strange to see our former captain wearing the colours of another team but there was of course one other – LA Galaxy.

With the Irishman, our former No.8 had a friendly face within the American dressing room and it’s clear that their off-field relationship was a big reason for them linking up again in 2015.

It’s also great to hear that the MLS supporters are so aware and fond of what is happening at Anfield and, despite only being on Merseyside for half a year, were so aware of the achievements of our former No.7.

Although the current Aston Villa boss isn’t expected to feature in the upcoming charity match, it’s going to be a great day for all that are involved in the match.

One of the best ways to help the charities that will benefit from the game is by going along and purchasing a ticket for the day. Tickets can be purchased online here.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?