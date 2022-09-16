‘Liverpool are…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Reds midfielder claim as club and player in agreement over future

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed an earlier report from Guillem Balague on Twitter noting that Liverpool have no intention of parting ways with loan signing Arthur Melo as early as the January window.

The Merseysiders had been bizarrely tipped to send the Brazilian packing back to Turin with one report asserting that Jurgen Klopp felt the player didn’t fit the mould of a midfielder he was looking for in his team.

Liverpool are not planning to send Arthur Melo back to Juve in January, despite rumours coming from Italy. Arthur is working hard to find the best condition. 🔴🇧🇷 #LFC Stories have been denied on both club and player side — Arthur, 100% focused on Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/APnkTxaukR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 16, 2022

Given that the German has only seen the 26-year-old play a handful on minutes in Naples and for roughly two weeks in training, the former Barcelona star would have had to have been poor and lazy beyond imagination to have inspired such a course of action so early on in his loan spell.

We’d have been rather disappointed to see Arthur’s time at Anfield ended effectively prematurely (who would want to perform at their best knowing they’re due to be thrown away in January?), so this most certainly comes as good, if rather unnecessary, news.

It does have to be said that the No.29 has a lot of work to do to get up to speed with the demands of Klopp’s system, though, from the sound of things, he’s already gathering admirers from his application in training.

