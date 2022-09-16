‘The manager had different ideas…’ – Robbie Keane reflects on his Liverpool career

Robbie Keane was a boyhood Liverpool fan and representing the Reds was a dream but a dream that only lasted around seven months, he’s explained why.

Speaking with the club website ahead of the legends match with Manchester United, the 42-year-old said: ‘Obviously my intention was to stay there for as long as possible. But in football, as we know, it happens, things change.

‘Of course I would’ve liked to stay a little bit longer but it wasn’t meant to be. All we ever want to do is just to play football. I’m not one of these guys that wakes up on a Saturday morning looking forward to sitting on the bench.

‘I was someone who just loved football. Whether it’s Sunday league or for Liverpool or Tottenham, you still want to play every game.

‘The manager had different ideas, which is fine and I’ve got no problem with that, everyone’s got their own ideas and I respect that. But I do reflect on it [with] no regrets.

‘As I said, I was very fortunate to pull that jersey on and have some good moments – scoring against Arsenal in the Emirates, that half-volley and goals like that. That will always stay forever’.

It was a rather less than subtle dig at Rafa Benitez that came from the Irishman, as he clearly states that the Spaniard didn’t play him as much as he wanted.

With just 28 appearances to his name for the Reds, it’s clear that it wasn’t the legacy that the former Tottenham Hotspur forward wanted to leave – when his career in red came to an end.

Seven goals and five assists in that time does show that there was clear talent in the locker of the ex-Red but it just wasn’t to be.

Thankfully though, these legend matches aren’t judged by how many matches have been played by each player and so he can have the chance to represent us once again.

There’s often few better ways to win over an Anfield crowd than scoring a big goal against our old rivals from up the M62 and let’s hope this dream can be realised, charity game or not.

Everyone of a Scouse persuasion from within the stadium will be hoping that the former Inter Milan forward can have a day of dreams, when the two sides meet this month.

One of the best ways to help the charities that will benefit from the match is by going along and purchasing a ticket for the day. Tickets can be purchased online here.

