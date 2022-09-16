Two Reds make final 40 of Golden Boy – vote now to help them win

Liverpool have had many famed academy graduates and, although two of our brightest stars were produced from outside of Merseyside, we have two more youngsters in the running for a prestigious European prize – the 2022 Golden Boy award.

Both Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho have found themselves in the final 40 contenders for the accolade and will be hoping that either of them can come away with the award.

It certainly won’t be a forgone conclusion for either, with the likes of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Gavi and Pedri also in the running for the award that recognises the achievements of players under the age of 21 in European football.

Our two men both have many similarities and will be hoping to proudly represent the Fulham academy, by finishing in a strong position within the leaderboard.

The only issue for our fans is that you can only vote for one player at a time and so we will have to pick a side, between the Portuguese and English youth internationals.

Side with the new boy who starred in the Championship or the boyhood Red who has been at Anfield for the entirety of this period that is being voted on – just make sure you pick one of Jurgen Klopp’s young men!

You can vote for either player here.

To view confirmation of Elliott and Carvalho’s nominations in the final 40 of the Golden Boy award, view the Tweet from @LFC here:

Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are among the final 40 contenders for the 2022 Golden Boy award 👏 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 16, 2022

