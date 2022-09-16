(Video) New angle of Joel Matip’s goal against Ajax revealed by ‘Inside Anfield’

Joel Matip scored a late winner against Ajax and there have been countless angles and replays shared over the past days, since his dramatic header.

The ‘Inside Anfield’ series on Liverpool’s YouTube channel often provides unseen and intimate angles of some famous games and goals but unfortunately, this wasn’t one of its best.

With stewards preparing to take their position for the final minutes of the game, when they lie on the pitch side of the advertisement boards, several passed the cameras used for the club’s YouTube.

This led to quite a disrupted, yet almost comical, capture of a brilliant moment inside Anfield.

You can watch the footage (from 9:04) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

