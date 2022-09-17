18-year-old Red admits he ‘supported Manchester City growing up’ but Liverpool move was ‘best thing that’s ever happened’

Liverpool and Manchester City have developed quite an on-field rivalry in recent years but one young Red has admitted that he spent his childhood supporting the team that is managed by Pep Guardiola.

Speaking with the Liverpool Echo, James Balagizi said: “I supported Manchester City growing up, but the more I read and learned about Liverpool and the longer I’ve been there, the more you realise just how special the club is.

“When I moved from under-11s and I saw the opportunities the club was giving, it was so appealing to see the chances they were giving to young players all the time. I remember thinking, ‘How is that even possible?!’ It was so inspiring for a young kid and a family to see Liverpool was always a club looking to give opportunities to young players.

“It was really appealing to me and that’s why I came here, I’ve loved it ever since and it’s the best thing that has ever happened to me in my life.”

We can’t hold it against anyone how they were brought up but we can be happy when they see the light and that’s certainly the case with the 18-year-old.

It’s all tongue in cheek of course but the youngster is clearly enjoying his decision to have swapped his Manchester allegiances to come to Merseyside and let’s hope that this is a decision that benefits us in the long run.

Currently plying his trade with Crawley Town during a loan spell in League Two, the talented midfielder is settling into senior football well and will hope to build on his appearances and goals tally already this season – with 10 games, three goals and an assist to his name.

Let’s hope the Manchester-born teen can return to Anfield and will view the pathway presented for young players like Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho, as inspiration for what could come in his future.

