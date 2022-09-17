18-year-old Red raves about defender’s ‘ridiculous’ passing in Liverpool training

Liverpool have a team of world class players and one of the younger members of the club has shared his adoration of one of the senior player’s passing ability.

In an interview with the Liverpool Echo, James Balagizi raved about his teammates: “Virgil van Dijk is so hard to get past, his passing range is just ridiculous. Like his passes, how is he able to get them on the money every time?!

“It’s incredible. I’m just a normal kid who loves football and now I’m here with all these world-class superstars, it’s so unreal.

“But when you’re there you just have to compete the best you can. Of course, there’s still that element of idolisation, I’m a football fan as well as a footballer.”

When some see that a young Red was impressed with a defender’s passing, most would assume that Trent Alexander-Arnold would be the name in discussion.

However, hearing Virgil van Dijk is certainly not a surprise either and his long sweeping passes to Mo Salah are such a big part of our game.

Much is often made about how effortlessly the Egyptian King can control the balls that come from our centre-half, which is also certainly true, but it’s also important to mention how consistently accurate the deliveries are.

Spending the current season on loan in League Two with Crawley Town, the Manchester-born midfielder will be hoping that he can return to Merseyside and be able to call these ‘world-class superstars’ his teammates on the pitch too.

The 18-year-old certainly has a star-studded dressing room to learn from when he comes back and let’s hope that he can add to his tally of three goals and an assist in 10 games this campaign, returning to the Reds with a real spring in his step.

