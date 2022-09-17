“Gerrard is 75% a legend at Liverpool” – Arsenal fan makes outlandish claim about Steven Gerrard’s Liverpool legacy

Everyone is entitled to their own opinion but sometimes some things need to be challenged and this upcoming opinion on Steven Gerrard, is nothing short of laughable.

Speaking on The Football Terrace’s ‘Straight Facts’ YouTube show, Arsenal supporter Lee Gunner shared his thoughts on our former captain.

After first posing the question of “Do you think he [Gerrard] is a Liverpool legend?” to host Terry Flewers, the Gooner then answered himself: “I’m kind of hit and miss with it, yes he has won trophies, yes he was a one club man.

“But, at the same time, it wasn’t consistent, he was consistent – you can go back to the argument about Matt Le Tissier – at the time, Liverpool weren’t that top, top team when he played for them and he nearly went to Chelsea.

“I can understand why Gerrard is a legend and I probably agree with it 75%.

“Gerrard is 75% a legend at Liverpool, I understand why he is seen as a legend at Liverpool, because for a decade before that they had no one and Gerrard was the shining light, he was the legend.

“If you actually look, half the people in this chat don’t know who Liverpool legends are and they haven’t researched their history”.

Arguing whether the Huyton-born midfielder is a legend of football is somewhat hard to pose a convincing case for but saying that he’s not a club legend is ridiculous.

There’s probably a certain Robbie Fowler who may have something to say about there being no one in the decade before the current Aston Villa boss too.

How do people come up with these ideas?

