(Image) Trent Alexander-Arnold in attendance to watch Liverpool’s Under-18s at the academy

It may be a weekend without Premier League football for the Liverpool squad and whilst many may have been enjoying the break, or preparing for the upcoming international fixtures – Trent Alexander-Arnold was spending his time in a different way.

Our No.66 was at the academy to watch our Under-18s take on Manchester City and it was certainly a game worth watching, although we didn’t quite manage to get the desired result.

READ MORE: Liverpool youngster revealed as ‘close friend’ of Jude Bellingham

After falling 1-0 down, the young Reds brought the game back to 3-1 before another comeback saw the game end 4-3 to the team from Manchester.

It was a strong performance from the lads though and they would have been buoyed by the presence of a graduate into the first-team, living the life that they are all chasing.

You can view the image of Alexander-Arnold via @thisisanfield on Twitter:

Trent Alexander-Arnold watching the U18s at Kirkby today 🙌 pic.twitter.com/oevavHB43a — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 17, 2022

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?