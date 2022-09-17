Liverpool youngster revealed as ‘close friend’ of Jude Bellingham

Liverpool fans will be looking for any glimmer of hope that could lead to us signing Jude Bellingham next summer and we may have been handed one by an 18-year-old Red.

As reported by Keifer MacDonald in his interview with James Balagizi for the Liverpool Echo: ‘While there are many within the Liverpool squad Balagizi takes inspiration from, it’s close friend Jude Bellingham who becomes the topic of conversation during the closing stages of his chat with the ECHO.

“It just makes you think it’s possible, it’s possible to achieve what you dreamed of as a kid. There are people that I know doing it, so why shouldn’t I be there doing it? If I can keep my head down and keep working hard every single day, hopefully, one day I’ll get my opportunity and go from there.

READ MORE: 18-year-old Red admits he ‘supported Manchester City growing up’ but Liverpool move was ‘best thing that’s ever happened’

“He’s so complete, it’s just crazy. He inspires others to go out and maximise our potential and he’s doing that on the biggest stage right now. He’s so inspiring to me because that’s where I want to be in the future as well”.

It’s not much to go on but it’s certainly enough to get some supporters excited at the prospect of seeing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, make the switch to Merseyside.

After supporting Manchester City as a boy and swapping Manchester for our famous red shirt too, the teen currently on loan in League Two with Crawley Town will certainly be able to talk about the way in which he has been converted – since his own arrival.

Let’s hope that he can have a word in the ear of his mate and help convince him that a move to Anfield will be best for the former Birmingham City player, with a big money move expected for him next summer.

It may not come down to finances in the end and let’s hope that the England international can also be enamoured by the size of our club, the passion of our fanbase and the potential of winning silverware under Jurgen Klopp.

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?