Manchester City star makes ‘unstoppable’ Liverpool admission and admits joy at competing with Jurgen Klopp’s side

Ilkay Gundogan has admitted that he felt Liverpool were ‘unstoppable’ during parts of last season as the Reds chased down a historic quadruple.

Jurgen Klopp’s side won both the FA Cup and League Cup but were pipped to the Premier League title by Manchester City and also lost out in the Champions League final to Real Madrid in Paris.

It was a superb effort from the Merseysiders and former Borussia Dortmund star Gundogan has admitted he enjoys competing against the Anfield outfit.

“It’s incredible to have a team like Liverpool who you have to compete with and who play with such intensity,” the German told The Telegraph (via The Kop Times). “They push every single game and for a period of time last season they felt unstoppable.”

Pep Guardiola’s side have won four of the last five English top-flight titles with Liverpool winning the other during the 2019/20 season.

The Citizens are expected to win their third straight championship this term but we’re hoping to once again give them a run for their money.

We’re eight points behind the Sky Blues at the moment but do have a game in hand on them with our game against Chelsea this weekend postponed as a result of the Queen’s funeral which will take place on Monday.

As supporters watching Liverpool, we certainly felt unstoppable during large parts of last season but it was a shame to miss out on the two trophies you would’ve liked to have won at the beginning of the campaign.

The hope was that we’d carry last season’s efforts into this campaign but so far it hasn’t quite gone to plan.

It’s still early days, however, and nothing is won at this stage of the season.

We faced City in the Community Shield earlier this season and ran out as 3-1 winners – we were excellent that day but have struggled to perform at that level since that fixture at Leicester’s King Power stadium.

Following our recent victory over Ajax, the hope is that Klopp’s side can put together a decent run of results before domestic football is interrupted for the Qatar World Cup across the months of November and December.

