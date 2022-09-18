Jamie Carragher marvels over 21-year-old Aston Villa star he ‘loves’ and reveals conversation he’s had with ex-Red over midfielder

Jamie Carragher has claimed that he ‘loves’ Aston Villa starlet Jacob Ramsey and has revealed a conversation he had with former Liverpool favourite Gary McAllister about what lies ahead for the 21-year-old.

The England U21 international burst onto the scene during the 2020/21 campaign and has gone onto make 71 appearances for the Villa Park outfit.

He netted the only goal as Steven Gerrard’s side defeated Southampton 1-0 on Saturday and Carragher believes the midfielder has a bright future ahead of him.

“I love him. He’s a super player. He doesn’t look like a young kid playing in a man’s game,” Carragher told Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo).

“When you think of the game against Man City, I thought it was interesting that he played as part of the front three, and tonight he played in midfield.

“I spoke to Gary McAllister before the game, I said to him: ‘How good is Ramsey?’ And he said he can go right to the top.

“We’re talking about international honours and playing in the Champions League. I think he can certainly play at that level in the next couple of years.”

At such a tender age, Ramsey does appear to be one of Villa’s most important players and it’s clear that Gerrard is a huge fan of him.

His goal against the Saints yesterday eased any pressure on the former Liverpool captain and lifted the Midlands outfit upto 13th in the Premier League table.

There have been numerous rumours in the past linking the Englishman with a move to Anfield and if he continues to perform well then there will certainly be a number of clubs interested in his signature.

Ramsey signed a new five-year deal at Villa Park earlier this year which means any interested parties would have to fork out a significant amount of money for his signature.

The Reds are believed to be in the market for a new midfielder with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham believed to be the club’s main priority.

Any potential deal for the England international is likely to be struck next summer but some reports have claimed Jurgen Klopp is eager to strengthen his options during the upcoming January transfer window.

Federico Valverde and Matheus Nunes are some of the other names that are thought to be being considered by the Reds.

With the potential being shown by the Villa star, it will be interesting to see if any club’s make a move for him in the future – he’s certainly one to keep an eye on.

