Pundit explains why Jude Bellingham ‘is a great fit’ for Liverpool and tips Jurgen Klopp’s side to beat bitter rivals to his signature

Paul Robinson has explained why he believes Liverpool will beat Manchester United to the signing of Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The Reds have been linked with the former Birmingham City star star for what feels like an eternity with numerous reports suggesting that the England international will be signed next summer.

Bellingham netted in his side’s 2-1 defeat against Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this week and Robinson has suggested that Jurgen Klopp’s style of play suits the 19-year-old.

He told Football Insider (via TEAMtalk): “He just fits in at Liverpool. The way that he plays and the system Klopp plays, it is a great fit.

“Bellingham is an incredibly talented footballer. He still has his best years ahead of him. He already has an unbelievable reputation. His charisma on the ball is something special. I love watching him.

“To achieve what he has at such a young age is remarkable. I think he has been really clever with how he has managed his career and his career path.

“It is only a matter of time before he returns to England. I strongly suspect he will move to Liverpool because of the way they play. It suits him.”

He does appear to have bags of potential and at such a tender age he is already showcasing his ability to control games at the top level.

The midfielder is one of the first names on the Dortmund team sheet and he’s got experience of playing in Europe’s premier competition as well as being a fully fledged England international.

Bellingham has certainly developed and became a better player since he left for the Bundesliga, but it appears only a matter of time before the teenager returns to England.

Klopp is believed to be a huge admirer of the Englishman and the prospect of him wearing the famous Red shirt is an exciting one.

Kopites are calling out for a new midfielder to be signed and he is viewed as the club’s main transfer target.

It’s not yet clear whether Manchester United are interested in a deal for Bellingham but you’d expect most clubs around Europe to be interested in his signature.

He has three years remaining on his current deal so it will certainly cost any interested parties a significant amount of money for his services.

