(Video) Takumi Minamino scores first AS Monaco goal since leaving Liverpool earlier this summer

Takumi Minamino haș scored his first goal for AS Monaco since his summer switch from Liverpool.

The Japan international had become a huge favourite amongst supporters at Anfield after helping the Reds to both the FA Cup and League Cup last term, finishing as the club’s top goalscorer in both competitions.

He arrived on Merseyside in a £7m deal from RB Salzburg back in 2020 and after spending time on loan at Southampton last year, the 27-year-old was sold to the Ligue 1 outfit at the end of June.

READ MORE: Pundit explains why Jude Bellingham ‘is a great fit’ for Liverpool and tips Jurgen Klopp’s side to beat bitter rivals to his signature

He’s made a total of nine appearances for the side from the south of France and he’s now off the mark as Monaco defeated Reims 3-0 away from home earlier today.

Minamino scored his side’s second of the day in the 87th minute to ensure the victory with a tidy finish past the host’s keeper much to the delight of the travelling supporters.

He scored some big goals during his time at Liverpool and we’re delighted to see him back with a smile on his face at his new club!

Catch Taki’s goal below via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?