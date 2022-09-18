(Photos) ‘Just unbelievable’ – Danish fans who travelled to watch Liverpool v Wolves trade football for rugby after postponement & meet Reds legend

A handful of Danish football fans were given a day to remember at Paton Field after missing out on Liverpool’s postponed meeting with Wolves.

The supporters had travelled over to England to catch the tie in question before being informed of the decision to move the fixture in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

“The welcome we received from Caldy was just unbelievable, we are all now ‘Ravers’ fans and we are setting up a Caldy Supporters Club in Kastrup, Copenhagen,” Reds fan Mathias Krebs told The Rugby Paper.

“We travel abroad every two years to watch club football at the great clubs in Brazil, Spain, and this year it was meant to be Liverpool and Anfield.

“Instead, we had just an amazing experience at Paton Field and just a stunning day with Caldy RFC. We are all coming back later in the season.”

Thankfully, it seemed the day out was far from being a waste, as the group caught Caldy’s Championship opener against Hartpury, meeting both Robbie Fowler and Neil Mellor.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of The Rugby Paper: