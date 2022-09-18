Will Darwin Nunez drive Liverpool to new heights?

Darwin Nunez is one of Liverpool’s biggest signings in recent times, and he has already made a splash.

The forward joined the Merseyside club in June 2022 for a reported fee of €75 million (approximately $77 million, or £64million) plus a whopping €25 million in add-ons, but is he worth it?

He scored in his first Premier League game for Liverpool away to Fulham at Craven Cottage, but the team could only manage a 2-2 draw.

He also looked great in the Reds’ 3-1 win over rivals Manchester City in the Community Shield, scoring in the 85th minute of play, but can he be the standalone player that really makes a difference this year in the English top-flight and in the Champions League?

According to Jamie Carragher, it’s perhaps too early to make any lasting judgements on the former Benfica man without witnessing further appearances in the 2022/23 season: “It has been really stop-start for him. Obviously the sending off was unfortunate and coming on at different times and trying to get up to speed with the rest of the team. But also getting used to the new team as well,” the former defender told the Daily Mail.

“He is completely different to what Liverpool had before in terms of Roberto Firmino. He is a completely different profile of player.

“He looks raw but there is no doubt there are some great physical attributes. He causes big problems for the opposition.

“It is just the next five or six weeks we will see that integration a lot more. It will be a lot easier then to judge whether he is the right fit, because now he has just not played enough football for the team.

“Can Darwin Nunez really be the player to make a difference?”

About Darwin Nunez

Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro (also known similar as Nunez) is a 23-year-old men’s professional football player who currently plays at a domestic level for Liverpool and at an international level for the Uruguayan national side.

He was born in Artigas, Uruguay, in 1999, and he started his youth career playing for La Luz, followed by San Miguel de Artigas and Peñarol, before moving up to the senior Peñarol team in 2017.

He moved to Almeria in 2019, where he went on to score 16 goals in 30 appearances, and was then quickly snapped up by Benfica, where he netted 32 goals in 57 appearances.

Nunez played his first game for his country in October 2019, scoring on his debut in a 1-1 draw against Peru, and since then, he has scored two goals in 11 appearances.

What does he need to do to make a difference?

The right-footed striker needs to continue using his strength and pace to power past the defenders and score as many goals as he can.

Assisting teammates Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, and Luis Diaz can also help Liverpool clinch the title and possibly go all the way in the Champions League. He’s definitely a player to keep an eye on this season.

