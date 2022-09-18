(Photo) Liverpool’s Mo Salah looks ridiculously ripped in latest gym snap

Season after season, it (almost impossibly) seems that Mo Salah further refines and tweaks the incredibly-well conditioned machine that his physique.

The Egyptian international posted a topless snap of himself, mid-workout at the gym, abdomen defined in such a manner one might have only thought achievable within a renaissance painting, and shoulders popping.

We’d expect no less of the former Roma attacker, of course, given his clear dedication to improving himself and staying in fighting form despite having entered into his 30s.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Mo Salah’s Instagram story: