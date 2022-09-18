(Photos) Nat Phillips spotted bleeding during appearance for Liverpool U21s as Arthur & Carvalho also feature

In what one can only imagine to have been a typical Nat Phillips performance characterised by blood, sweat and tears, the Englishman was spotted with a minor cut on the top of his nose whilst featuring for Liverpool’s U21s side.

Arthur Melo and Fabio Carvalho also played a part in the 1-0 victory with Jurgen Klopp evidently giving his blessing for the trio to earn some much-needed competitive minutes amid the break following a couple of league postponements.

It’s great to see the former Bournemouth loanee putting every ounce of himself into a fixture, regardless of the demands, and hopefully the clash will have been particularly beneficial to our new loan signing from Juventus as he looks to make an impact on the senior first-team after the internationals.

Arthur, Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillips all played 90 minutes as Liverpool U21s beat Leicester 1-0 tonight 👏 Layton Stewart scored the only goal of the game 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ShBsEUdGuW — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 17, 2022