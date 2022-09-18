Fabrizio Romano drops Caicedo January exit claim following reports Liverpool were keen in the summer

Moises Caicedo is unlikely to leave Brighton & Hove Albion as early as January, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The reliable Guardian journalist told Caught Offside, in relation to potential interest from Chelsea’s side, that no negotiations had begun for the Ecuadorian’s services.

“I think it’d be great for them to work together again, Caicedo is a brilliant player but Brighton project deserves some respect, so I’m not sure they will be open to let Caicedo go already in January,” the Italian said.

Liverpool were reportedly said to be an interested party in the summer window just gone, though a move evidently never came to fruition.

With Graham Potter now plying his trade with the Blues, however, it’s fair to say that the London-based outfit possesses something of an advantage in any potential bidding war that may arise in future.

At 20 years of age, there’s no question that the former Beerschot man is a hot property in the English top-flight, though with less than three years remaining on his contract, any club interested in taking him away from the South Coast will need to put their money where their mouth is and comply with Brighton’s transfer strategy.

As things currently stand, it seems unlikely that Liverpool will be that side to do so, though we’ll be keeping a close eye on any developments, should they arise.

