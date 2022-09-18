‘Working hard’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer claim after AXA training ground update

It goes without saying at this point that Arthur Melo is going absolutely nowhere (as things currently stand) come the January transfer window.

Speaking about the Brazilian’s short-term future at Anfield, Fabrizio Romano made it clear on Twitter that the club very much wants to keep hold of the midfielder for the duration of his loan spell.

Arthur Melo had the chance to play for 90 minutes with Liverpool U21 team — it’s his first start in 129 days, working hard to be 100% ready. 🔴 #LFC Arthur will keep working at the AXA Training Centre. No plans to leave in January on player or Liverpool side, as mentioned. pic.twitter.com/H8n8ZY4PTy — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2022

If anything, key figures on Merseyside are said to have been left impressed by the Brazilian’s dedication in training after reportedly committing to double sessions and requesting minutes with the U21s team.

Commitment to the cause can only take one so far at Anfield, of course, though it’s an important first step that shouldn’t go unappreciated.

Having initially caught the eye in Catalonia, prior to his ill-fated switch to Turin, we’ll be hoping to see Arthur make a big leap on Merseyside beyond the international break.

The importance of Thiago Alcantara – a player some deem stylistically similar to the 26-year-old playmaker – will present a significant hurdle in that regard.

Knowing the Spaniard’s injury record, however, we can be sure that there will be chances for the loan signing to shine, whether by rotation or the former being forced into another stint on the sidelines.

