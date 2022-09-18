(Video) Katie Stengel’s ice cold penalty sends ‘keeper the wrong way to level v Super League holders Chelsea

Katie Stengel was more than up to the task from the penalty spot as the American levelled proceedings in Liverpool Womens’ clash with Chelsea.
The top-flight holders went ahead early in the clash at Prenton Park via another spot-kick from England international Fran Kirby.
It’s a significant boost for Matt Beard’s men after losing key star Leanne Kiernan to a potentially serious injury after the break.
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BarclaysWSL:
Their first goal back in the #BarclaysWSL and who else but @ksteng12!
Look what it means to @LiverpoolFCW! pic.twitter.com/8sieA7ZzJc
— Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) September 18, 2022