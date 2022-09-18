(Video) Katie Stengel’s ice cold penalty sends ‘keeper the wrong way to level v Super League holders Chelsea

Posted by
Katie Stengel was more than up to the task from the penalty spot as the American levelled proceedings in Liverpool Womens’ clash with Chelsea.

The top-flight holders went ahead early in the clash at Prenton Park via another spot-kick from England international Fran Kirby.

It’s a significant boost for Matt Beard’s men after losing key star Leanne Kiernan to a potentially serious injury after the break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BarclaysWSL:

