(Video) Katie Stengel’s ice cold penalty sends ‘keeper the wrong way to level v Super League holders Chelsea

Katie Stengel was more than up to the task from the penalty spot as the American levelled proceedings in Liverpool Womens’ clash with Chelsea.

The top-flight holders went ahead early in the clash at Prenton Park via another spot-kick from England international Fran Kirby.

It’s a significant boost for Matt Beard’s men after losing key star Leanne Kiernan to a potentially serious injury after the break.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @BarclaysWSL:

Their first goal back in the #BarclaysWSL and who else but @ksteng12! Look what it means to @LiverpoolFCW! pic.twitter.com/8sieA7ZzJc — Barclays Women's Super League (@BarclaysWSL) September 18, 2022