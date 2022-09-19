19-year-old Red receives first England call-up as he joins up with the Under-21s

Tyler Morton is already enjoying a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers this season and this has been rewarded by further good news, his first England Under-21 call-up.

The Wirral-born midfielder was initially on the standby list for Lee Carsley’s side but will now join up with Harvey Elliott and the rest of the squad, for the friendly matches against Italy and Germany’s youth sides – next week.

After starting in seven of the last 10 games for the Lancashire club, his set-pieces have proven very useful for the Championship side – as has his ability to also fill in at centre-back.

With a presumed overhaul of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield due to come next summer, the boyhood Red will be hoping that he can force a way into the manager’s thoughts – with promising performances during his loan spell.

That’s certainly something that has been done in the early weeks of the campaign and that should be all the motivation needed, to continue this for the rest of the season.

Let’s hope this period provides a maiden appearance at this level too, as the 19-year-old continues to go from strength to strength.

You can view the confirmation of Morton’s call-up via @Rovers on Twitter:

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Tyler Morton has this evening been called up to the England Under-21s squad for two upcoming international friendlies. Congrats, Tyler! 👏#Rovers 🔵⚪️https://t.co/5CvrESxp6e — Blackburn Rovers (@Rovers) September 18, 2022

