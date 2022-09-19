(Image) Kostas Tsimikas poses with a new hairstyle ahead of international break with Greece

Kostas Tsimikas has been selected as part of a Greece squad that will be facing Cyprus and Northern Ireland in the Nations League fixtures, this coming couple of weeks.

Ahead of the games, which are the final international matches to be played before the Qatar World Cup, our No.21 has shown off a new hairstyle.

READ MORE: (Video) Sean Dyche names Bob Paisley when asked about the greatest manager in football history

His longer locks have now been styled in a ponytail, as the left-back looks to be making his best efforts to emulate Darwin Nunez.

Whether we will see this on the pitch is unknown as of yet but it looks like a new style for the 26-year-old.

You can view the image of Tsimikas via tsimikas21 on his Instagram stories:

EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?