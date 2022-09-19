(Images) Bobby Firmino poses with Mickey Mouse, Iron Man and the Avengers in Disneyland

With Liverpool’s postponed matches and no selection in the Brazil national team, Bobby Firmino has had a rare opportunity to enjoy some family time.

Taking everyone to Disneyland Paris was the decision made by our No.9 and it looks like he’s had a great time in France.

Posing with his family alongside Iron Man, the Avengers Campus and the Sleeping Beauty Castle – the 30-year-old also had time to get a couple of solo pictures with Mickey Mouse too.

Let’s hope this chance to rest will mean that we see the Brazilian return from this break, firing on all cylinders.

You can view the images of Firmino via his Instagram account roberto_firmino:

