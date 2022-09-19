(Images) Luis Diaz reports for Colombia duty ahead of international fixtures against Guatemala and Mexico

Luis Diaz will be one of many Liverpool stars that are spending the international break by representing their nation, in the final set of fixtures before the Qatar World Cup.

Our No.23 has been handed the chance to enjoy a trip to New York, as the Colombia squad prepare for fixtures against Guatemala and Mexico – in the USA.

The 25-year-old was part of the second group to arrive in America and has begun preparations for the match, with his South American not qualifying for the prestigious tournament that will start in November though.

This will then be the final chance for him to meet up with his compatriots for quite some months.

You can view the images of Diaz via fcf.com and @FCFSeleccionCol on Twitter:

📷 Día de trabajo en el gimnasio en nuestra concentración en Nueva York🏋️‍♂️#TodosSomosColombia🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/vk6xIaTv7q — Selección Colombia (@FCFSeleccionCol) September 18, 2022

