(Video) Darwin Nunez put through his paces in Uruguay training as he reports early for his nation

Liverpool’s postponed match with Chelsea meant that our players were handed a break before international duty but Darwin Nunez chose to spend this time training with his Uruguayan teammates.

Videos released by the social media accounts of the national team showed the hard work that our No.27 has been putting in, as he looked exhausted in the footage.

It’s testament to his love for his nation and determination to improve as a player, that the 23-year-old has reported early and is working so hard.

Let’s hope it’s a successful break that will end with some goals and good performances for the former Benfica man.

You can view the video of Nunez in training via @Uruguay on Twitter and images via @Darwinn99:

🇦🇹 𝗗𝗜́𝗔 𝗨𝗡𝗢 Primer entrenamiento en Viena a la espera del resto del plantel. #ElEquipoQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/HUU8K3Xf51 — Selección Uruguaya (@Uruguay) September 18, 2022

