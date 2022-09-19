(Video) Four Reds arrive with the Brazil national squad ahead of friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia

The Brazil squad will be hoping that this winter’s World Cup can bring with it their nation’s sixth title and there will be several Liverpool players hoping that they can be part of that possible success.

Part of the squad for the upcoming friendlies against Ghana and Tunisia are Alisson Becker, Bobby Firmino, Fabinho and goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel.

Let’s hope it’s a successful period for all of our lads and that they come hope without injury and in good form.

You can watch the full video of the Brazil squad courtesy of cbf.com (with a clip via @empireofthekop on Twitter):

The Brazilian Reds have arrived 🇧🇷 Alisson seemed to have a special message (and slap on the back of the head) for Richarlison 😂 #LFC pic.twitter.com/oons8R88XW — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) September 19, 2022

