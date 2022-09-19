(Video) Liverpool loanee scores five minutes into senior football debut

Liverpool have loaned out a host of players this season and one of our younger squad members impressed on a senior football debut.

Fidel O’Rourke was just five minutes into his first appearance for Caernarfon Town in Wales, before he found the back of the net for the first time.

The forward from our academy put the home team ahead and went on to play 85 minutes of the match.

The 20-year-old helped defeat Haverfordwest County 2-1 in the Welsh Premier League.

Let’s hope this is the first of many this season!

You can watch the video of O’Rourke’s goal for Caernarfon courtesy of S4C (via @LewisBower2021 on Twitter):

Liverpool loanee, Fidel O’rourke, scored 5 minutes into his Caernarfon Town debut this weekend. A first in senior football for the #LFC forward. pic.twitter.com/qI8guT5vVJ — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) September 19, 2022

