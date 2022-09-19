(Video) Sean Dyche makes surprise Liverpool fan and “King Kenny” admission

Sean Dyche is currently out of work, following leaving Burnley last season, and has had the opportunity to speak in a more relaxed manner about football and that led to some great stories about Liverpool and Sir Kenny Dalglish.

Speaking with SPORTbible, the 51-year-old discussed the team he supported as a youngster: “I was a Seventies kid so I supported Liverpool. My local club Kettering, Kettering Town, me and my dad used to go down and watch them, they were pretty big in the non-league scene but Liverpool from a distance.”

He then went on to talk about his favourite player and meeting him: “Got to be King Kenny, met him in the most bizarre circumstances because I’m obviously a man and he treats you like a man in football, in my brain I’m going, ‘you’re King Kenny’, and he’s just chatting to me going, ‘oh alright, Burnley are going alright’, and I’m still going ‘you’re King Kenny’, in my head.

“Weirdly, I was in the Championship and he was at a Preston game, can’t remember why he was there, he was just there and tapped me on the shoulder and said, ‘alright Sean’. I met him another time when I was at Anfield. It’s just that weird thing they say don’t meet your heroes but Kenny is a proper legend.”

It’s interesting to hear that the Kettering-born manager is, or at least was, a fan of our club and it shows the far reaching effects of the domestic and European success that came in the 1970s and 1980s.

Not only that but the pull of one of the greatest players to have ever played for the club, whether as a supporter or as a peer – it’s hard not to have respect and adoration for our legendary No.7

You can watch Dyche’s words on Liverpool and Dalglish (from 2:12) via LADbible TV on YouTube:

