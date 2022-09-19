(Video) Sean Dyche names Bob Paisley when asked about the greatest manager in football history

Sean Dyche was manager of Burnley for 10 years and after already admitting he was a Liverpool fan as a child, the former Watford manager also revealed his favourite childhood manager.

Speaking with SPORTbible, the 51-year-old was asked his favourite managers growing up and said: “The Seventies, Bob Paisley and the era of the boot room manager”.

The former Turf Moor boss went on to discuss his adoration of Alex Ferguson but it’s clear who his managerial hero was when he was watching the game as a supporter.

It’s again interesting to hear the love that the former Chesterfield defender clearly had for our club, Bob Paisley and Kenny Dalglish.

You can watch Dyche’s comments on Paisley (from 8:55) via LADbible TV on YouTube:

