(Video) Benitez tells Klopp two things that must be done to get Liverpool back on track

Rafa Benitez remains confident that Liverpool can turn their fortunes around and enjoy a successful campaign after a rocky start to the 2022/23 season.

The former Reds boss advised Jurgen Klopp’s men to ‘adapt and change some players’, admitting that the German didn’t need to do much to get his side back on track.

The FA Cup holders are set to return to domestic action on October 1 following the postponed visit to Stamford Bridge.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily:

🗣️ “I don’t think they need to change too much. They have to adapt and change some players.” Rafael Benítez is backing Liverpool to have a successful season despite the poor start to the new season. pic.twitter.com/17LYz5RwPo — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 20, 2022