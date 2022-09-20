(Video) Ex-Red Peter Crouch hilariously claims old Stoke team could have beaten Barcelona

Few teams in club football will have invited more annoyance from opposition sides and managers than Tony Pulis’ Stoke City outfit.

Recalling his time with the Potters, former Liverpool star Peter Crouch joked that the ex-English top-flight outfit could have beaten a top-tier Barcelona side containing both Leo Messi and Andres Iniesta at the Brittania stadium.

With the Reds themselves having dropped many a point against the Staffordshire-based club, it’s not a team many a supporter will have been too disappointed to see make the drop.

Though obviously tongue-in-cheek, we’d be fascinated to see how the Blaugrana may have fared on a cold rainy night in Stoke.

"If Messi and Iniesta came to the Brittania at that time I reckon we could have turned them over." "We trained in the middle of the pitch before we played Arsenal just to cut it all up."@petercrouch reminiscing about his time at Stoke is absolutely incredible! 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/rSTnwbNbXa — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 20, 2022