Guinean Football Federation issues fresh Naby Keita statement almost two weeks after international call-up

Naby Keita will, at this current point in time, be unable to ‘honour his summons’ to the Guinean international side ahead of the international break.

This update comes courtesy of the Guinean Football Federation, with a medical report from Liverpool noting that the No.8’s international commitments will come too soon for his recovery.

This follows after a prior call-up was issued with the nation selecting the midfielder for their upcoming friendlies against Algeria and the Ivory Coast.

It’s a relief that common sense has finally prevailed over the handling of our injured star.

The former RB Leipzig man’s future remains somewhat murky still, of course, with the club yet to come to a suitable conclusion over a potential contract extension.

Our decision-makers are said to be keen on arranging such an eventuality, though it’s unclear exactly what it will take on Keita’s side to enable that outcome.

Increased playing minutes was one reported request, though an injury to the 27-year-old has obviously complicated such matters.

