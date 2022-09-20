(Image) Kostas Tsimikas shows off his new hairstyle in Greece training

Kostas Tsimikas will be hoping that he can enjoy a successful international break with Greece, after being captured sporting a new hairstyle.
Our left-back has been crying out for more game time and will be aware that he will be granted that, by his national side.
READ MORE: (Video) Alisson in impressive form during Brazil training as Claudio Taffarel coaches the stopper
Now doing his best Darwin Nunez impression with the ponytail hairstyle, the 26-year-old was captured in training for Gus Poyet’s side.
Let’s hope it’s a successful international break, that can produce yet more solid form that can be transferred to Jurgen Klopp’s side – once the domestic football restarts.
VOTE for Empire of the Kop as Best Club Content Creator (Premier League) here: Football Content Awards
OR on Twitter with the FCA’s one-click Twitter link with: I am voting for @Empireofthekop in @The_FCAs for #BestClubContentCreator (Premier League)
You can view the image of Tsimikas via @EthnikiOmada on Twitter:
1η προπόνηση της Εθνικής μας στο προπονητικό γήπεδο Ατρομήτου 🔵⚪️ #training #firstone #nationalteam pic.twitter.com/fkx1Wyq9EC
— Ethniki Omada (@EthnikiOmada) September 19, 2022
EOTK Insider Opinion: 70% of Liverpool fans suspect he’s fallen out with Liverpool but… What is going on with Naby Keita?