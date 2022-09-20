(Image) Kostas Tsimikas shows off his new hairstyle in Greece training

Kostas Tsimikas will be hoping that he can enjoy a successful international break with Greece, after being captured sporting a new hairstyle.

Our left-back has been crying out for more game time and will be aware that he will be granted that, by his national side.

Now doing his best Darwin Nunez impression with the ponytail hairstyle, the 26-year-old was captured in training for Gus Poyet’s side.

Let’s hope it’s a successful international break, that can produce yet more solid form that can be transferred to Jurgen Klopp’s side – once the domestic football restarts.

You can view the image of Tsimikas via @EthnikiOmada on Twitter:

