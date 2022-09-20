Richard Keys says Klopp has to be worried about £34m Liverpool star who’s ‘still way off’

Richard Keys has suggested that Mo Salah’s form will remain ‘a concern’ for manager Jurgen Klopp ahead of the club’s return to domestic action on October 1.

The Egyptian international’s performances and, in particular, his comparative lack of goals to last season, have been called into question.

“I can’t pretend that I’m a little surprised about Liverpool’s stuttering start. I’m sure it’ll come right, but they look tired,” the beIN Sports presenter wrote on his blog. “Salah is still way off and that’s got to be a concern for Klopp.”

The former Roma man, signed for £34m in 2017, has only registered four goals in nine appearances this term, though a further three assists does take his total goal contributions tally to seven.

The notion that Mo Salah appears to be playing poorly is arguably a little harsh considering the numbers he’s still posting in a side that has largely been left disconnected by the oftentimes invisible midfield.

Once we factor in a slightly adapted role for our Egyptian King too, from primary goalscorer to creator – to facilitate £64m new boy Darwin Nunez, one can reasonably presume – it’s not hard to see why his goal numbers have dwindled somewhat.

That will be partly down to our struggles at the start of the season and Salah has admittedly not quite hit his dazzling, brilliant best quite yet.

With Thiago Alcantara’s return heralding a clear improvement on the pitch, however – expect that to soon change.

