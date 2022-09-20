Liverpool announce 22-man squad to face Manchester United in Anfield legends game

Liverpool and Manchester United are ready to lock horns once again, in the second leg of the prestigious Legends of the North trophy and will be hoping that the 3-1 lead is enough to see us clinch the trophy.

The two sides met at Old Trafford in the summer and now the squad that we will use to represent the Reds has been revealed (via the club website):

‘Goalkeepers: Jerzy Dudek, Sander Westerveld

Defenders: Bjorn Tore Kvarme, Martin Skrtel, Fabio Aurelio, Stephane Henchoz, Djimi Traore, Gregory Vignal, Alvaro Arbeloa, Glen Johnson

Midfielders: Mohamed Sissoko, Mark Gonzalez, Salif Diao, Xabi Alonso, Albert Riera, Stewart Downing, Luis Garcia

Forwards: Robbie Keane, Andriy Voronin, Maxi Rodriguez, Anthony Le Tallec, Florent Sinama-Pongolle

Staff: Sir Kenny Dalglish (manager), Ian Rush (assistant manager), John Aldridge (coach)’.

It’s set to be a brilliant day, goals from Mark Gonzalez and Luis Garcia proved vital last time out and the Reds will be hoping to impress our home crowd in the second-leg.

The probable stand-out name that most of the present Reds will be excited about will be Xabi Alonso and to see the midfield maestro in action once again will be very special.

The real winners will of course be the charities involved and the brilliant work that takes place by the LFC Foundation will be greatly benefitted by this showpiece event.

One of the best ways to help is by going along and purchasing a ticket for the day. Tickets can be purchased online here.

