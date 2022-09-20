‘Going to happen’ – Transfer insider shares interesting Jude Bellingham update for Liverpool fans

Dean Jones has backed Liverpool to break their transfer record sooner rather than later, whether it is for Jude Bellingham or another target, in light of ‘the way prices are’.

The Reds have been strongly linked with the England international since his move to Borussia Dortmund and are expected to go big for the midfielder next summer at the latest.

“I think they would be willing to break their transfer record to sign Bellingham,” the transfer expert told Give Me Sport. “That would only mean getting to about £80million, so it’s probably going to happen soon anyway given the way prices are.”

They’ll be joined by half of Europe too, of course, given the prestige of the talent in question, with a fee well in excess of the £85m record Darwin Nunez is likely to hold at one stage should he satisfy the add-ons attached to the £64m deal that took him to Anfield.

If we are to believe the fees it’s reported we were prepared to dish out for the likes of one of Federico Valverde, Aurelien Tchouameni and Bellingham, we’re inclined to argue that the club will be happy to go a step further to land a potentially generational talent in the latter.

The big ‘but’, as ever, remains the player’s potential wage demands, which Julian Ward and Co. will likely be comparatively less flexible on.

After years of speculation, it would be beyond anticlimactic to see our hopes of landing the teenager scuppered come the next summer window.

Only time will tell whether Liverpool’s proposal proves the most tantalising for the England star.

